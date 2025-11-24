LAPORTE, Ind. (November 19, 2025) — Next week, a 14-year tradition returns to downtown LaPorte as State Street Community Church prepares to open its doors for its annual Thanksgiving Eve Community Dinner. On Wednesday, November 26, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., the church expects to serve between 250 and 350 neighbors a hot, homemade holiday meal free of charge.

The event is open to the public, and no reservations are required. The dinner will be held at the church’s historic location at 209 State Street (the corner of Linwood Avenue and State Street).

The menu features traditional holiday staples, including turkey and ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, corn, rolls, cranberry sauce, and an assortment of pies, cakes, and cookies.

“For 14 years, our goal has been simple: we believe no one should be alone for the holidays, and no one should go hungry,” said Nate Loucks, Lead Pastor of State Street Community Church. “This isn’t just about providing a meal; it is about being good neighbors. Whether you are struggling to make ends meet, are new to the area, or want to share a meal with friends, there is a seat for you at our table.”

This year’s dinner is underwritten through a generous community partnership with Realtor Meghan Maddox of MTM Long Beach Realty. This collaboration underscores the spirit of the event—local leaders and organizations coming together to care for the LaPorte community.

State Street Community Church has established this dinner as a cornerstone of its community outreach, ensuring that financial barriers or social isolation do not prevent anyone from celebrating Thanksgiving. As the founder and manager of the Pax Center, the church is dedicated to helping those who are hungry in LaPorte County.

Event Details:

Event: 14th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Community Dinner

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: State Street Community Church, 209 State Street, LaPorte, Ind.

Cost: Free. Everyone is welcome.

For more information about State Street Community Church, please visit statestreet.church.

# About State Street Community Church: State Street Community Church is a just and generous expression of the Christian faith located in downtown LaPorte, Indiana. Through worship, service, and community partnerships, State Street is dedicated to the flourishing of its neighbors and the city.

Media Contact: Nate Loucks, Lead Pastor ([email protected])