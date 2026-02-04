FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Convicted Felon Arrested in Gary Drug Bust

The Lake County Sheriff’s Drug Task Force – Regional Enforcement Team conducted an operation that led to the arrest of a convicted felon suspected of dealing narcotics in Gary.

This morning, the Lake County Sheriff’s DTF-RET executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 3800 block of Maryland Street in the Glen Park neighborhood in Gary.

Officers confiscated:

816 grams of cocaine

15 grams of crack cocaine

40 grams of marijuana

3 guns

38-year-old Marlon Russell Jr. was arrested and booked into the Lake County Jail.

A big thank you to all of the officers assigned to the Lake County Drug Task Force whose hard work led to the arrest of a man previously convicted in a federal case. This arrest reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting our communities and disrupting criminal activity.

The Regional Enforcement Team is comprised of detectives from several police departments across Lake County.