MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Moore housing development’s initial phase is on track to welcome its first residents in May 2026 as eight townhomes are heading toward completion.

Developed by Pyramid Properties, the maintenance-free community will mix villas, townhomes and single-family units with initial townhomes offered in two layouts: The Dunehaven, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage, 3-season room and open concept, and The Retreat with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1-car garage, 3-season room and open concept.

“The project is located on an 8.59-acre site that was formerly owned by a church and represents the largest tract of land zoned for residential use north of the railroad tracks (off U.S. 12), positioned between Michigan City and New Buffalo, and directly adjacent to Long Beach and Duneland Beach,” said Tony Macri of The Moore Development Group.

Two- to six-unit townhome buildings are expected to be completed between May 2026 and August 2026 with The Retreat layout starting at $539,000. Features include spa-inspired bathrooms, main-level luxury plank flooring, private patio and open-concept kitchen with large island.

“The Moore is the only maintenance-free residential community in the area, with exterior home maintenance fully managed, including landscaping, snow removal, common areas, and optional services, making it especially attractive to downsizers and homeowners seeking a lock-and-leave lifestyle while remaining close to family, community, and the Lake Michigan shoreline,” Macri said.

“The Moore adds another facet to Michigan City’s housing options with a community that brings together townhomes and single-family offerings,” said Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “The city is seeing a surge in residential housing development that is trending to reach 2,000 units in the next five years.”

The Moore launched in 2023 with Arko’s Design of Mishawaka creating a Planned Unit Development to offer a complementary residential community while providing a maintenance-housing option. Land preparation and infrastructure installation was wrapped up by the fall of 2025. Construction began in November 2025, and the remainder of the project will be completed in phases after the first residents move into the community.

For more information, visit https://discoverthemoore.com.

