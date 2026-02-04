Today Isolated snow showers before 3pm, then scattered flurries after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 24. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 10 mph.

Thursday Scattered snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night Scattered snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Scattered snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery.