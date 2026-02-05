On February 7, 2026, the LCSO will present the second subscription concert of the season, The Roaring 20s: A Celebration of America’s Jazz Age, at La Porte High School Performing Arts Center. This toe-tapping program will include songs by Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, and Cole Porter featuring acclaimed vocalist Rebekah Howell, as well as Shostakovich’s Tea for Two and Jazz Suite No. 2. Travel back in time and celebrate the silent film era as the orchestra plays Roussanova’s The Great Chaplin Suite, an homage to silent film star Charlie Chaplin.



Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm CST

Website: https://www.showclix.com/event/the-roaring-20s