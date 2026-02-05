Today A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A chance of snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow and freezing rain between 10pm and 4am, then snow likely after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 20. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.