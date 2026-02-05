Fishing for winter steelhead and salmon is a great way to beat cabin fever and enjoy Indiana’s outdoors during the colder months. Lake Michigan and its tributaries offer excellent opportunities to target these hard-fighting fish well into winter, with multiple public access sites available to anglers of all experience levels.

For shoreline anglers, popular access points include the Michigan City Pier, Trail Creek Marina, and the Port of Indiana. Those who prefer moving water can find productive fishing on the East Branch of the Little Calumet River and Salt Creek. Public access to Salt Creek is available at Imagination Glen County Park and Haven Hollow Park, while Trail Creek also offers accessible fishing at Trail Creek Forks.

Once you’ve chosen a location, be sure to gather a variety of bait and lure options, such as nightcrawlers, spawn bags, smaller spoons, and spinners to match changing conditions. A heavier rod paired with 10- to 12-pound test line will help you handle strong winter fish and swift currents.

As always, dress in layers to stay warm, keep safety foremost in mind around cold water and icy conditions, and take your time exploring the variety of Indiana fishing access sites with DNR’s interactive Where to Fish Map.