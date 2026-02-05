The La Porte County Jail Contraband Suppression Team (CST) was established in April 2025.
Since its inception, the CST has conducted more than 60 searches of jail cell blocks, issuing 192 general violation, and 23 major violation citations to inmates.
The CST also located and recovered a large amount of damaged property resulting in $8,612.42 being assessed to inmates for restitution.
The CSTs continued success plays an important role in strengthening accountability, safety, and overall security of the LCJ.