Moyer, Neary Named Evans Scholars -Pair Completed Caddie Program to Earn Full-Tuition Plus Housing Scholarships

For the fifth consecutive year, at least one Marquette High School student will graduate as a Chick Evans Scholar. Seniors Trenton Moyer and Liam Neary took full advantage of the Western Golf Association’s partnership with Long Beach Country Club (LBCC) in securing a full-tuition plus housing scholarship after completing the caddie program.

Richard McNamee has championed dozens of Michigan City-area students in pursuing the life-changing opportunity over the last several years. The Western Golf Association’s caddie program is open to students with excellent grades, exemplary character, and whose families demonstrate a financial need in seeking postsecondary education. If a student meets those criteria, they must record a minimum of 100 rounds, or “loops”, at a participating golf club before graduation.

McNamee has turned Long Beach Country Club into Indiana’s largest source of Evans Scholars. In addition to Moyer and Neary, Makenna Nowatzke and Luke Cannon were among LBCC’s latest class. As a whole, the state of Indiana boasted a record 24 finalists in 2026.

“On behalf of all the Long Beach Country Club members, we are extremely proud of our Evans Scholars awardees. Trent and Liam worked and studied hard these past four years to earn this prestigious scholarship, which will cover, in full, four years of tuition and housing at either Notre Dame, Indiana, or Purdue,” McNamee said.