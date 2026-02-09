It’s February FUN where there’s ALWAYS something happening at The Hot Spot Cafe in La Porte-stop by
🔥☕ **UPCOMING EVENTS AT THE HOT SPOT CAFÉ!** ☕🔥
📍 **602 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350**
📞 **219‑325‑8080**
There’s always something creative and community‑driven happening at The Hot Spot Café! If you’re looking for a fun way to unwind, learn something new, or just enjoy great coffee in a cozy space, check out what’s coming up:
🎨 **Featured Upcoming Event**
✨ **Crushed Glass Night Light Workshop**
📅 *Saturday, February 14th, 2026 – 10 AM*
Create a beautiful custom night light using crushed glass and resin. All supplies are included, and every guest gets a complimentary drink while they craft. Perfect for beginners or anyone wanting a relaxing, hands‑on experience.
🐢 Turtle Beach 3D Art
📅 Sunday, February 15, 2025 – 10 AM
💲 $40
Build a textured, beach‑themed 3D masterpiece that pops right off the canvas.
🐱 Happy Cat Fundraiser for ICS – Coffee & Canvas
📅 Sunday, February 22 – 1 PM
💲 $35
Paint an adorable cat while supporting the Independent Cat Society. Coffee, creativity, and a great cause.
🌳 Tree of Life Crushed Glass Sun Catcher
📅 Saturday, February 28 – 10 AM
💲 $60
Craft a stunning sun catcher filled with color, sparkle, and symbolism.
🖌️ **More Creative Workshops Coming Soon**
The café regularly hosts Coffee & Canvas sessions, watercolor classes, seasonal art workshops, and other hands‑on events that bring La Porte together. Keep an eye on their website and Facebook page for new additions.
☕ **What The Hot Spot Café Offers:**
– Fresh‑brewed coffee, lattes, cappuccinos & bubble teas
– Sweet treats and light café bites
– Free Wi‑Fi and a warm, welcoming atmosphere
– Board games, puzzles & a community book nook
– A friendly local space perfect for relaxing or creating
✨ **Stop in, sip something delicious, and get creative at The Hot Spot Café — where community and creativity meet!** HotSpot Cafe La Porte IN #wims