It’s February FUN where there’s ALWAYS something happening at The Hot Spot Cafe in La Porte-stop by
**UPCOMING EVENTS AT THE HOT SPOT CAFÉ!**
**602 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350**
**219‑325‑8080**
**hotspotcafe.net**
There’s always something creative and community‑driven happening at The Hot Spot Café! If you’re looking for a fun way to unwind, learn something new, or just enjoy great coffee in a cozy space, check out what’s coming up:
**Featured Upcoming Event**
**Crushed Glass Night Light Workshop**
*Saturday, February 14th, 2026 – 10 AM*
Create a beautiful custom night light using crushed glass and resin. All supplies are included, and every guest gets a complimentary drink while they craft. Perfect for beginners or anyone wanting a relaxing, hands‑on experience.
Turtle Beach 3D Art
Sunday, February 15, 2025 – 10 AM
$40
Build a textured, beach‑themed 3D masterpiece that pops right off the canvas.
Happy Cat Fundraiser for ICS – Coffee & Canvas
Sunday, February 22 – 1 PM
$35
Paint an adorable cat while supporting the Independent Cat Society. Coffee, creativity, and a great cause.
Tree of Life Crushed Glass Sun Catcher
Saturday, February 28 – 10 AM
$60
Craft a stunning sun catcher filled with color, sparkle, and symbolism.
**More Creative Workshops Coming Soon**
The café regularly hosts Coffee & Canvas sessions, watercolor classes, seasonal art workshops, and other hands‑on events that bring La Porte together. Keep an eye on their website and Facebook page for new additions.
**What The Hot Spot Café Offers:**
– Fresh‑brewed coffee, lattes, cappuccinos & bubble teas
– Sweet treats and light café bites
– Free Wi‑Fi and a warm, welcoming atmosphere
– Board games, puzzles & a community book nook
– A friendly local space perfect for relaxing or creating
**Stop in, sip something delicious, and get creative at The Hot Spot Café — where community and creativity meet!**