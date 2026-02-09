It’s February FUN where there’s ALWAYS something happening at The Hot Spot Cafe in La Porte-stop by

**UPCOMING EVENTS AT THE HOT SPOT CAFÉ!** **602 Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350** **219‑325‑8080** hotspotcafe.net ****

There’s always something creative and community‑driven happening at The Hot Spot Café! If you’re looking for a fun way to unwind, learn something new, or just enjoy great coffee in a cozy space, check out what’s coming up:

**Featured Upcoming Event** **Crushed Glass Night Light Workshop** *Saturday, February 14th, 2026 – 10 AM* Create a beautiful custom night light using crushed glass and resin. All supplies are included, and every guest gets a complimentary drink while they craft. Perfect for beginners or anyone wanting a relaxing, hands‑on experience.

Turtle Beach 3D Art Sunday, February 15, 2025 – 10 AM $40 Build a textured, beach‑themed 3D masterpiece that pops right off the canvas.

Happy Cat Fundraiser for ICS – Coffee & Canvas Sunday, February 22 – 1 PM $35 Paint an adorable cat while supporting the Independent Cat Society. Coffee, creativity, and a great cause.

Tree of Life Crushed Glass Sun Catcher Saturday, February 28 – 10 AM $60 Craft a stunning sun catcher filled with color, sparkle, and symbolism.

**More Creative Workshops Coming Soon** The café regularly hosts Coffee & Canvas sessions, watercolor classes, seasonal art workshops, and other hands‑on events that bring La Porte together. Keep an eye on their website and Facebook page for new additions.

**What The Hot Spot Café Offers:** – Fresh‑brewed coffee, lattes, cappuccinos & bubble teas – Sweet treats and light café bites – Free Wi‑Fi and a warm, welcoming atmosphere – Board games, puzzles & a community book nook – A friendly local space perfect for relaxing or creating