Washington, DC – Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced federal grant awards for Burns Harbor, Gary, Hobart, Michigan City, and Munster under the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant program.

Specifically, Burns Harbor will receive $120,000, Gary will receive $421,600, Hobart will receive $300,000, Michigan City will receive $200,000, and Munster will receive $240,000 to invest in safety action plans and studies aimed at improving transportation and reducing roadway fatalities within their communities.

According to the DOT, the SS4A Grant program aims to improve roadway safety by supporting communities in developing plans to implement infrastructure projects designed to reduce transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Congratulations to the leaders of Burns Harbor, Gary, Hobart, Michigan City, and Munster on this successful effort to improve our infrastructure and reduce roadway injuries and fatalities throughout Northwest Indiana. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with all stakeholders to protect our communities and bring federal dollars back to our region.”

Toni Biancardi, Burns Harbor Town Council President, stated, “The Town of Burns Harbor is pleased to receive a second Safe Streets for All Planning Grant that will advance elements of the Burns Harbor SS4A Action Plan adopted in May 2025. This award strengthens our commitment to making Burns Harbor a safe, multimodal and connected community.”

Gary Mayor Eddie D. Melton stated, “The City of Gary is pleased to announce the receipt of $421,000 in Safe Streets and Roads for All Demonstration Grant funding, a vital investment that allows us to take a pragmatic, data-driven approach to reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities. We are deeply grateful for this federal support, following the completion of our Safety Action Plan which directly addresses the serious concerns raised by our constituents regarding reckless driving in our community. By implementing a Speed Feedback Sign Pilot, Quick-Build Traffic Calming measures—with a priority on our school zones—and a comprehensive Hatcher Boulevard Corridor Study, we are taking immediate steps to encourage safer driving habits in our city.”

Hobart Mayor Josh Huddlestun stated, “The Safe Streets for All grant is an important investment in the safety and well being of our community. With this $300,000 planning and demonstration grant, the City of Hobart will be able to develop a comprehensive safety action plan that helps prevent roadway fatalities and serious injuries for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. By taking a proactive, data driven approach, we are working to make our streets safer and more accessible for everyone who lives, works, and plays in Hobart.”

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch stated, “Keeping people safe as they move through our city—whether walking, biking, driving, or using public transit—is a responsibility we take seriously. This Safe Streets for All grant will help Michigan City identify practical, real-world improvements that reduce crashes and save lives, especially in the places where residents and visitors interact most with our roadways. We are grateful to Congressman Mrvan for his support and for this federal partnership, which allows us to invest in safer streets for today and for generations to come.”

Jim Marino, Town Manager of Munster, stated, “We are grateful to have been awarded the SS4A grant to develop a road safety action plan. This funding will further advance our efforts to enhance road safety for motorists, pedestrians, students, and cyclists. The action plan will build on our recent installation of signage in school zones and our collaboration with the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission to perform a road safety audit at the intersection of Ridge Road and Calumet Avenue. The Town is dedicated to a comprehensive approach to enhance safety on our roads.”

The SS4A Grant program was created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Congressman Mrvan supported and was signed into law during the 117th Congress.