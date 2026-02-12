Tomfoolery Fun Club is coming back to Michigan City on Saturday 2/14/25 Returning in February, 2026! Just For Valentine’s Day!! The Tomfoolery Fun Club is back at the Orak Shrine in Michigan City for a special Valentine’s Day celebration filled with laughter, live music, and good vibes! Seating is limited to just 400 guests, and this event always sells out early—so grab your tickets now and don’t miss the fun! For tickets and information call 219-228-0674 or visit www.tomfooleryfunclub.com.