La Porte Urban Enterprise Association shares 2025 accomplishments

La PORTE, IN – Last year held many successes for the La Porte Urban Enterprise Association, according to Board President Mike Riehle. Formed in 2002, the La Porte UEA awards grants each year to local businesses and residents residing

within the Urban Enterprise Zone. In 2025, the UEA was proud to award eight business grants totaling more than $131,000. Grants helped to fund exterior renovations for downtown businesses, commercial kitchen upgrades, landscaping projects in NewPorte Landing, and interior rehabs for both commercial and residential projects.

The UEA also awarded over $577,000 in special grants last year. These monies were used for a range of purposes, with a special focus on rehab projects in vacant buildings. Riehle said these newly renovated spaces create opportunities for growth right in the heart of our downtown.

“As greater Northwest Indiana becomes a hub for economic growth, it is the mission of the UEA to improve La Porte’s overall quality of place and make it stand out among the rest,” Riehle said. “From rehabs and renovations to events and programming, these grants support our small businesses and foster a sense of community pride, making our La Porte a more appealing place to put down roots.

We are proud of the progress made in 2025 and expect big things in 2026 and beyond.” In an effort to help create a flourishing quality of life, the UEA awarded upwards of $38,000 to support community events happening throughout La Porte, such as the Farmed & Forged Market, Friday Night Live events, Movies in the Park, the 4th of July Parade, LakeFest and more.

The board also helped finance the creation of two murals in the downtown area to the tune of $28,000. These artworks were developed in collaboration with the Lubeznik Center for the Arts and bring more color and vibrancy to the enterprise zone.

The UEA assisted with the rehabilitation costs of the gateway monument at the entrance of Fox Park. This $60,000 investment helped replace the wrought iron fencing that had begun to deteriorate and brought new life to a piece of history that is original to the park.

The board recognizes and appreciates the work put in by the City’s Code Enforcement Department to hold all residents and businesses accountable to city ordinances. As such, they provided $20,000 to support improved staffing and help drive code enforcement within the enterprise zone.

Last but not least, the UEA continued to build upon the momentum for the City’s incredibly popular Dumpster Program, investing more than $75,000 to allow for the removal of large, unwanted trash items from May to September – all at no cost to City residents.