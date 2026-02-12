Purdue Northwest students earn fall 2025 Dean’s List honors-Check out the list of students on the 2025 fall Dean’s List here: https://bit.ly/4aqhwXE
HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) fall 2025 Dean's List recognizes 1,877 undergraduate students for their academic achievements. Qualifying students sustained an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Domestic students from 21 different U.S. states and international students from 38 countries were recognized on PNW's fall 2025 Dean's List. For a full listing of recognized students, visit pnw.edu/deans-list.