NIPSCO ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2026 ENVIRONMENTAL ACTION GRANT-Local organizations seeking funding for environmental initiatives invited to apply

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, is currently accepting applications for the 2026 Environmental Action Grant, an annual endowment awarded to local organizations to help fund environmental projects and programming across NIPSCO’s service area. “Being an engaged corporate citizen means caring for the places we call home,” said Rick Calinski, Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development at NIPSCO. “Through our Environmental Action Grant, NIPSCO is proud to invest in local projects that protect natural

resources, strengthen communities, and help organizations create meaningful, long term- environmental and social benefits.

Now in its 11th year, the Environmental Action Grant has historically awarded approximately $700,000 to nearly 170 projects, with an emphasis on environmental education and restoration across northern Indiana. Last year, 26 initiatives from local organizations were selected by the grant review committee, each receiving between $500-$5,000 in funding.

NiSource is the parent company of NIPSCO and the Columbia Gas brands, serving

customers in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky. In 2026, the NiSource Charitable Foundation expanded the Environmental Action Grant program to NiSource operating companies in those other states.

“This program holds tremendous possibilities. The Wetlands Initiative was initially funded through this program, and today it stands as one of NIPSCO’s key partners in a major ecological restoration effort in Northwest Indiana,” said Reggie Fields, Executive Director, NiSource Charitable Foundation. “By expanding this program, we hope to cultivate new partnerships that advance environmental stewardship.”

Many of the funded initiatives include a significant volunteer and community engagement component, encouraging community members to give back through environmental stewardship projects.

Some of 2025’s grant recipients included:

• Monarch Joint Venture, Monarch Pollinator Projects across Northern Indiana

• Boy Scouts of America Anthony Wayne Area Council, Montessori Environmental

Stewardship Curriculum in Pleasant Lake

• Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center, High School Outdoor Career

Pathways

• Delta Institute, Urban Forestry in Hammond

• Niches Land Trust, Summer Camps

• Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Access and Programming at Oases Botanic Gardens in

Gary

Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)3 or other non-profit as determined by the Internal Revenue Service and propose an environmentally focused project. Grant funding is not intended for capital projects or related purchases.

Grants will be awarded in the amount of $500 to $5,000 each to selected organizations. Applications will be accepted now through April 3, with recipients announced the week of April 20 in recognition of Earth Day.

Nonprofit organizations with an environmental restoration or education project are invited to submit a grant request at NIPSCO.com/environmental-action-grant. Applicants should find “Are you applying for an Environmental Action Grant?” in the dropdown menu in the introductory section of the application and select ‘Yes.’

All applications must include a project description and goals, budget, target

audience, timeline and evaluation method. The applicants will be evaluated according to strategic alignment, resource availability, visibility and recognition, project or program impact and organization priorities.