The Michigan City Police Department would like to welcome their newest officer Jonathon Phelps, a lateral transfer with over 8 years of experience.

The Michigan City Police Department stated, “We understand transitioning to a new department brings both anticipation and uncertainty; yet, we know his skills, knowledge, and experience have prepared him for success. We are confident that the arrival of Officer Phelps will have a lasting, positive impact on our department and those we serve in the community. On behalf of the entire department, welcome. We are proud to have Officer Phelps on our team.”