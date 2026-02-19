Today A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of rain. Low around 35. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday A chance of rain and snow, mainly between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 37.