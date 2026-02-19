HAMMOND BECOMES FOCUS OF NEW BEARS STADIUM-from Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr

The Indiana House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, in a 24-0 vote, amended Senate Bill 27 and named Hammond as the location for a new Chicago Bears stadium. “This is a very important step in the effort the State of Indiana has made to bring the Chicago Bears to Indiana. It confirms that if the Bears move to Indiana, it’s going to be to Hammond,” said Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. “I want to thank Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler, Representative Harris, and the Indiana Finance Authority for their unwavering leadership and continued work to bring the Bears to Northwest Indiana.”

The Indiana House of Representatives, led by Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) who personally sponsored Senate Bill 27 in the House filed an amendment early today laying out the details of how the State of Indiana will construct, finance, and manage the new stadium. The amendment also officially named Hammond as the stadium location. The amendment to SB27 was heard in the House Ways and Means Committee where testimony was given by numerous elected officials from Northwest Indiana including Mayor McDermott.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity. Hammond is ready to partner with the State of Indiana, the Chicago Bears, and will do whatever it takes to make this project a success and to welcome the Bears to their new home. This move by the State of Indiana and the Bears tells the rest of the country that Indiana is not just keeping up—it’s leading,” Mayor McDermott told the House Ways and Means committee members.

The amendment details the creation of a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, Northwest Indiana Stadium Board as well as allowing the enactment of a Northwest Indiana Stadium Development District and Northwest Indiana Professional Sports Development Area to be located in Hammond. “This legislation sets the solid framework to get a stadium built. Hammond is ready and situated well to become the Bears new home, and I can’t wait to get to work to make this happen. This is a big win for Northwest Indiana—not a bad way to celebrate 219 Day,” said Mayor McDermott.

Facts about Hammond:

Hammond is the largest city in Lake County (78,000). Hammond borders Chicago and Lake Michigan. Hammond’s Wolf Lake is 19 miles from the Chicago Loop and under a 30 minute drive. Commuter rail via the South Shore Line including a recent $1B investment in a new line services commuters to and from Chicago to Northwest Indiana. Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. is the longest serving mayor in Hammond’s history and is now in his – 6th term having been first elected in 2003 and took office in 2004. The Chicago Bears are not the first NFL team to call Hammond home. Hammond was a charter member of the National Football League and home to the Hammond Pros (which George Halas played for briefly) until they folded in 1926. The City of Hammond has designated a single point of contact for all media inquiries related to the Chicago Bears. Members of the media seeking information, comments, or interview requests are asked to direct all communications to Alex Stahura at stahuraa@gohammond.com or by phone at 219-853-6499.

The latest on the “Indiana Bears” with a meeting downstate earlier today with the Proposed Amendment SB #27-Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority -are we one step closer?-read below

PROPOSED AMENDMENT SB 27 # 11DIGEST

Northwest Indiana stadium board. Makes changes to provisions in the bill establishing the northwest Indiana stadium authority.

Establishes the northwest Indiana stadium board (stadium board) for the purpose of financing, constructing, equipping, operating, and maintaining a capital improvement. Specifies the composition of the stadium board and sets forth the powers and duties of the stadium board, including the issuance of bonds and notes to finance a capital improvement.

Amends and adds provisions that apply to the Indiana finance authority. Amends provisions in the Lake County and Porter County food and beverage tax chapter. Amends provisions in the Lake County innkeeper’s tax chapter. Authorizes the city of Hammond to impose an admissions tax.

Requires amounts collected from the city admissions tax to be distributed to the stadium board or its designee. Authorizes a redevelopment commission of the city of Hammond to establish a professional sports development area in the city designated as the northwest Indiana professional sports development area and tax area. Authorizes the city of Hammond to establish a northwest Indiana stadium development district.

Specifies the duties and authorities of the district and the uses of the incremental tax revenue captured in the district.