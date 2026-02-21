WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ MONDAY…

* WHAT…Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between

3 and 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN…From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A system will bring light snow with some lake

enhancement tonight into Sunday. The greatest snowfall rates and a

potential of more organized lake effect snow banding is Sunday

evening into early Monday morning. Some blowing and drifting snow

is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by