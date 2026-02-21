WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ MONDAY…
* WHAT…Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between
3 and 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN…From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A system will bring light snow with some lake
enhancement tonight into Sunday. The greatest snowfall rates and a
potential of more organized lake effect snow banding is Sunday
evening into early Monday morning. Some blowing and drifting snow
is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.