This morning at 12:40 AM, Deputy Dylan Hisick was working a grant-funded overtime project targeting the identification and removal of impaired motorists. As he was traveling east on US 20 approaching Wilhelm Road, he observed a passenger vehicle traveling westbound in excess of the posted speed. An in-car speed measurement device confirmed the passenger vehicle was speeding.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle along US 20, west of SR 39. As Deputy Hisick was exiting his patrol vehicle, the passenger vehicle began traveling west on US 20 again triggering a motor vehicle pursuit (MVP). The fleeing vehicle conducted a U-turn east of Springville Road and fled eastbound on US 20. The MVP continued eastbound on US 20 in excess of 100 MPH.

In the area of US 20 and CR 500 East the fleeing vehicle traveled into the grass median, across both eastbound lanes, left the roadway, and crashed into a roadway sign before coming to rest. A male driver and female passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputy Hisick gave chase and took the female into custody along Oak Knoll Road. The driver continued to flee into a nearby field.

Deputy Austin Howell arrived and began flying his agency issued drone overhead. The driver was located one-half mile east of the crash scene on the southwest corner of the US 20 and SR 2 ‘Dogbone’ interchange. The driver was taken into custody and was only wearing his underwear at the time. He had shed his clothing in the field between the arrest site and the crash scene.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Kevin D. REED of South Bend. The passenger was identified as 19-year-old Anttaniece T. HUEY, also of South Bend. REED and HUEY were transported to an area hospital for medical clearance. They were later cleared for incarceration and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

REED was arrested for the following offenses:

• RLE – w/motor vehicle, L6 Felony • RLE, Class A Misdemeanor • OWI – Prior, L6 Felony • OWI – A Misdemeanor (two counts) • Leaving the Scene, Class B Misdemeanor

HUEY was arrested for the following offense:

• RLE – Class A Misdemeanor

REED and HUEY remain housed in the LCJ. REED is being held on a $755 cash-only bond through Circuit Court. HUEY is being held on a $605 bond through Superior Court III.

Indiana Criminal Justice Institute #LCSO The OWI grant-funded project is provided and administered through thein partnership with the

Assisting: Sergeant Scott Lanoue, Deputies Shayne Landry and Austin Wells, Michigan City and La Porte Police Departments