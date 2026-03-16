Lake County, Ind. – Construction will soon begin on 80/94 FlexRoad. To prepare, limited tree clearing is needed along the corridor. Trees will be felled in March and picked up at a later date. Most of the work involves clearing shrubbery from the area. Shoulder closures on I-94 and closures on adjacent local roads will be needed through the end of March.

Starting on or after today, March 16, intermittent shoulder closures will be in place on I-80/94 from the I-65 interchange to the Illinois state line.

Additional closures will occur on local roads during this timeframe. Access for local traffic will be maintained, but flaggers will be in place on a short-term basis as trees are safely cleared. Minimal, short-term impacts are expected at the following locations:

Gary

  • Between Cline Avenue and Colfax Street
    • Hamlin, Colfax, Stevenson and Fairbanks streets and Oakwood Drive

Hammond

  • Between Cline Avenue and Kennedy Avenue
    • 177th Place, 176th Place and Parish Avenue
  • Between Indianapolis Boulevard and Calumet Avenue
    • Golfway Court, Northcote Avenue and 176th Place
  • Between Calumet Avenue and Illinois state line
    • Madison, Monroe, Jackson, Van Buren, Harrison and Hohman Avenues

Work is anticipated 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

 

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