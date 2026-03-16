Lake County, Ind. – Construction will soon begin on 80/94 FlexRoad. To prepare, limited tree clearing is needed along the corridor. Trees will be felled in March and picked up at a later date. Most of the work involves clearing shrubbery from the area. Shoulder closures on I-94 and closures on adjacent local roads will be needed through the end of March.
Starting on or after today, March 16, intermittent shoulder closures will be in place on I-80/94 from the I-65 interchange to the Illinois state line.
Additional closures will occur on local roads during this timeframe. Access for local traffic will be maintained, but flaggers will be in place on a short-term basis as trees are safely cleared. Minimal, short-term impacts are expected at the following locations:
Gary
Between Cline Avenue and Colfax Street
Hamlin, Colfax, Stevenson and Fairbanks streets and Oakwood Drive
Hammond
Between Cline Avenue and Kennedy Avenue
177th Place, 176th Place and Parish Avenue
Between Indianapolis Boulevard and Calumet Avenue
Golfway Court, Northcote Avenue and 176th Place
Between Calumet Avenue and Illinois state line
Madison, Monroe, Jackson, Van Buren, Harrison and Hohman Avenues
Work is anticipated 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
Find more information at IndianaFlexRoad.com and sign up for project updates to receive the latest news and information.