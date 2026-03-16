Lake County, Ind. – Construction will soon begin on 80/94 FlexRoad. To prepare, limited tree clearing is needed along the corridor. Trees will be felled in March and picked up at a later date. Most of the work involves clearing shrubbery from the area. Shoulder closures on I-94 and closures on adjacent local roads will be needed through the end of March. Starting on or after today, March 16, intermittent shoulder closures will be in place on I-80/94 from the I-65 interchange to the Illinois state line. Additional closures will occur on local roads during this timeframe. Access for local traffic will be maintained, but flaggers will be in place on a short-term basis as trees are safely cleared. Minimal, short-term impacts are expected at the following locations: Gary Between Cline Avenue and Colfax Street Hamlin, Colfax, Stevenson and Fairbanks streets and Oakwood Drive

Hammond Between Cline Avenue and Kennedy Avenue 177th Place, 176th Place and Parish Avenue

Between Indianapolis Boulevard and Calumet Avenue Golfway Court, Northcote Avenue and 176th Place

Between Calumet Avenue and Illinois state line Madison, Monroe, Jackson, Van Buren, Harrison and Hohman Avenues

Work is anticipated 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.