Awesome time at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Michigan City with Michigan City Special Events and TEAM WIMS. Great crowd. Wonderful floats. Family fun. For FACEBOOK IVE Complete coverage of the parade and a ton olf pictures check out the WIMS FACEBOOK page. Thank you to all of the sponsors and to our WIMS Events Sponsors including Michigan City Special Events Arnett Construction & Roofing Derrick Wayne Arnett NIPSCO Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services #wims #localradio #supportlocal #nwi #michigancity