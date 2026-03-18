NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation Launch the Lake Village Relief Fund and Volunteer Recovery Efforts
Lake Village, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support
from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, is mobilizing resources to assist with relief and
recovery efforts in Lake Village following last week’s devastating storm, which caused two
fatalities and significant property damage across the region.
To support impacted families and communities, NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable
Foundation are providing a $25,000 grant to establish the Lake Village Recovery Fund. In
addition, NIPSCO employees will spend a day volunteering in the community, a
day of clean-up efforts alongside local responders.
“The families affected by this storm are not just our customers – for many of us, they are
our friends and neighbors who are suddenly enduring circumstances that will change their
lives forever,” said Vince Parisi, President and COO, NIPSCO. “Northwest Indiana
communities are resilient and deeply connected, and we have a responsibility to come
together to support one another.”
The Jasper Newton Foundation will administer the Lake Village Recovery Fund in
partnership with the United Way of Northwest Indiana to distribute support to families most
in need.
“This support from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation is critical and will
make a meaningful difference in our tornado relief efforts,” said Matthew Vandrunen, EMA
Director, Newton County, IN. “Strong partnerships like this are essential during times of
crisis, and we are grateful for their commitment to helping us recover and rebuild stronger than before.”
Anyone who wishes to support the Fund can contribute at: www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org/givenow/ or call the Jasper Newton Foundation at 219-866-5899.