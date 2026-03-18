NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation Launch the Lake Village Relief Fund and Volunteer Recovery Efforts

Lake Village, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with support

from the NiSource Charitable Foundation, is mobilizing resources to assist with relief and

recovery efforts in Lake Village following last week’s devastating storm, which caused two

fatalities and significant property damage across the region.

To support impacted families and communities, NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable

Foundation are providing a $25,000 grant to establish the Lake Village Recovery Fund. In

addition, NIPSCO employees will spend a day volunteering in the community, a

day of clean-up efforts alongside local responders.

“The families affected by this storm are not just our customers – for many of us, they are

our friends and neighbors who are suddenly enduring circumstances that will change their

lives forever,” said Vince Parisi, President and COO, NIPSCO. “Northwest Indiana

communities are resilient and deeply connected, and we have a responsibility to come

together to support one another.”

The Jasper Newton Foundation will administer the Lake Village Recovery Fund in

partnership with the United Way of Northwest Indiana to distribute support to families most

in need.

“This support from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation is critical and will

make a meaningful difference in our tornado relief efforts,” said Matthew Vandrunen, EMA

Director, Newton County, IN. “Strong partnerships like this are essential during times of

crisis, and we are grateful for their commitment to helping us recover and rebuild stronger than before.”

Anyone who wishes to support the Fund can contribute at: www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org/givenow/ or call the Jasper Newton Foundation at 219-866-5899.