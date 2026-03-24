INDIANAPOLIS – Today, March 24, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) held an investigative inquiry into Indiana’s investor-owned utilities: AES Indiana, CenterPoint Energy Indiana, Duke Energy Indiana, LLC, Indiana Michigan Power Company, and Northern Indiana Public Service Company, LLC (NIPSCO). The IURC also recently announced a statewide listening session tour to hear directly from consumers about costs, with the first listening session taking place in La Porte on Thursday, March 26.

State Rep. Randy Novak (D-Michigan City) attended today’s inquiry and issued the following statement regarding the inquiry and listening sessions:

“I’m thankful to the IURC for holding this investigative inquiry and holding these listening sessions. Throughout the legislative session, I heard from countless constituents about rising utility costs and the impact on families. Providing opportunities to let them make their voices heard is a good first step. However, this investigative inquiry and listening session series cannot be the end of the conversation. The average NIPSCO customer has seen their utility bill jump roughly 26% over the past year. They need action taken right now to ensure their utility bills don’t get further out of control. I look forward to working with the IURC and my colleagues in the Indiana General Assembly to ensure the fight continues on behalf of Hoosiers.”