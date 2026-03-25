Here is the latest from OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Nancy L. Willis and Joseph E. Roderick

Nancy L. Willis, 81, Michigan City, IN, went to meet her heavenly father

on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 26, 2026 at

Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN

with Chaplain Rich Stoll officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood

Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Thursday at the

funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Franciscan Hospice, 101

W. 61st Ave., Hobart, IN 46342.

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at

www.otthaverstock.com.

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Joseph E. Roderick, Jr., 81, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday,

March 18, 2026 at 8:38 pm in Northwest Health-La Porte.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 28, 2026 at

Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN

with Pastor Jack Andrews officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am –

11:00 am, Saturday at the funeral chapel

Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at