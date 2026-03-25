Here is the latest from OTT Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City regarding Nancy L. Willis and Joseph E. Roderick
Nancy L. Willis, 81, Michigan City, IN, went to meet her heavenly father
on Sunday, March 22, 2026.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 26, 2026 at
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN
with Chaplain Rich Stoll officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood
Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Thursday at the
funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Franciscan Hospice, 101
W. 61st Ave., Hobart, IN 46342.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at
www.otthaverstock.com.
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Joseph E. Roderick, Jr., 81, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday,
March 18, 2026 at 8:38 pm in Northwest Health-La Porte.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 28, 2026 at
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN
with Pastor Jack Andrews officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 am –
11:00 am, Saturday at the funeral chapel
Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at
www.otthaverstock.com.