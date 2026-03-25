News Release by Northern Indiana Public Service Company:

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) will participate today in the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s (IURC) Investigative Inquiry on Energy Affordability, joining the four other Indiana investor-owned utility companies to discuss the factors that influence customer bills, the impact of growth and opportunities to improve transparency and affordability.

NIPSCO’s participation in the inquiry comes alongside four other investor-owned utilities serving Indiana. Together, these utilities represent the majority of the state’s electric and natural gas customers and are engaged in a shared, statewide conversation about energy affordability. As a member of the Indiana Energy Association, NIPSCO aligns with the industry’s collective commitment to reliable and affordable service, recognizing that the system investments supporting reliability are essential to ensuring energy is available when customers need it most.

“This inquiry is an important opportunity to have an open, fact-based discussion about energy affordability,” said Vince Parisi, President and Chief Operating Officer of NIPSCO. “NIPSCO and the four other investor-owned utility companies here today operate under one of the most transparent regulatory frameworks in the country. As NIPSCO chooses the right investments to make into our system, we keep affordability, reliability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability top of mind. We understand that energy bills have been difficult for many customers across Indiana and the country. That’s why NIPSCO has focused on education, direct outreach and assistance to help customers navigate seasonal spikes and stay connected to safe, reliable energy service.”

As a regulated utility, NIPSCO files all rates with the IURC and does not set or raise prices independently. Rates are reviewed through a transparent, public process that includes the Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor and other stakeholders, resulting in ultimate approval by the Commission.

While the inquiry is not focused on winter weather specifically, NIPSCO recognizes that recent extreme cold and higher seasonal usage have led many customers to experience higher-than-expected winter bills. In response, NIPSCO has increased efforts to provide clear information, education and direct support to help customers better understand their bills and explore options to manage seasonal spikes.

In recent weeks, NIPSCO hosted three Community Customer Care Center events in La Porte, Valparaiso and Merrillville to meet customers in person, listen to concerns and provide personalized support. Approximately 250 customers attended across three events and were able to review their bills, learn how usage and weather affect costs, explore payment plans and budget billing, apply for financial assistance and learn about energy efficiency tools that can help reduce future usage.

“These sessions were about transparency and listening,” Parisi said. “They gave us the chance to walk through bills one-on-one, explain how energy is delivered safely and reliably and help customers identify options that fit their individual situations.”

To further support customers, NIPSCO is offering temporary winter support measures through March 31, including waived late and reconnect fees, paused residential disconnections for non-payment and reduced reconnect deposits for gas customers. These measures complement existing assistance programs such as payment plans, Budget Plan (Levelized Billing) and income-eligible assistance.

In addition to approximately $650,000 NIPSCO already offers to help customers struggling, NIPSCO will launch a new electric bill payment assistance program this summer, backed by a $1.5 million annual commitment, to provide further support for income-qualified customers.

NIPSCO proudly serves approximately 1.4 million customers across northern Indiana through a vast natural gas and electric system that spans thousands of miles of pipeline and power lines. Ongoing investments in infrastructure modernization are essential to maintaining safe, reliable service, particularly during periods of extreme weather and growing demand.

Customers who would like help understanding their bills or exploring assistance options are encouraged to visit NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport or call 1-800-464-7726 to speak with a customer care representative.