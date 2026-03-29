The City of Valparaiso’s Yard Waste collection begins March 30 and Leaf Collection begins April 6.

The city says crews will work through the four zones multiple times to allow residents the opportunity to get loose leaves out to the parkways.

Contact the Valparaiso City Services Customer Service Center at 219-462-6174 for any further questions or details.

To learn your zone, visit the interactive map at https://gisvalpo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html?appid=1247845632fe40db83b0623369eb77d6