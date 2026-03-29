The Indiana State Police Lowell Post is sharing the results of a targeted traffic enforcement blitz conducted this past weekend by troopers assigned to the Lowell Post. Police say the initiative took place along the I‑80/94 corridor in Lake County and I-65 in Lake and Jasper Counties and focused on reducing impaired and dangerous driving behaviors during peak overnight hours.

During the enforcement period, officers recorded the following outcomes:

• 20 arrests

• 7 Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) arrests

• 10 reckless driving violations

• 58 warnings issued

• 85 Uniform Traffic Tickets (UTTs)

• 17 police service calls handled

• 4 crash reports taken

“This focused effort aimed to improve roadway safety along two of Indiana’s busiest and most traveled interstates, ISP said in a statement. “The department remains committed to proactive enforcement strategies designed to reduce impaired driving, curb aggressive behavior behind the wheel, and maintain a strong public safety presence.”

Lt. Terrance Weems, District Commander at the Lowell Post, commended the efforts of all troopers who participated in the blitz, emphasizing the value of focused enforcement. “Our troopers worked diligently throughout this operation to address impaired and reckless driving on one of the busiest stretches of interstate in Indiana. Their collective efforts directly contribute to safer roadways and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to reducing preventable crashes and protecting the motoring public.”