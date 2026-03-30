Today Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 38. West wind around 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.