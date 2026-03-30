As a result of the capital improvements made to the South Shore Line infrastructure by the West Lake Project and commencement of Monon Corridor service, SSL is pleased to implement a new train schedule, effective Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Please click here to view the full Monon Corridor and Lakeshore Corridor train service.

South Shore mobile app users: Please ensure you have downloaded the latest app update as of Monday, March 30, to access the Monon Corridor schedule and tickets.

The new timetable also incorporates adjustments to Lakeshore Corridor trains necessary to coordinate trips with the Monon Corridor service, as well as responding to passenger feedback. Passengers are encouraged to double-check train schedule times to prepare for their trips and ensure train times have not changed.

Lakeshore Corridor passengers are advised of the following service revisions taking place March 31, 2026:

Westbound Tr 104: Hegewisch removed.

Westbound Tr 10: Hammond Gateway added.

Westbound Tr 16: Hegewisch removed.

Westbound Tr 228: Earlier departure time.

Westbound Tr 130: Later departure time.

Eastbound Tr 201: Earlier departure time.

Eastbound Tr 205: Millennium Station departure shifted to 9:10 a.m.

Eastbound Tr 117: Museum Campus added.

Eastbound Tr 121: Gary Metro/Gary Chicago Airport added.

Eastbound Tr 25: Gary Metro/Gary Chicago Airport removed.

We sincerely appreciate passengers’ patience and understanding throughout the project required in order to reach substantial completion.