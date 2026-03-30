On March 26th, Mr. Randy Hurt was convicted by a jury for 3 Crimes Against Children. After a 3 day trial in Superior Court 1, the jury took 2 hours to convict Mr. Hurt of a Level 3 Felony, Level 5 Felony, and Level 6 Felony. Mr. Hurt will be sentenced at a later date by Judge Jamie Oss.

Mr. Hurt was originally charged in October 2024 after an investigation by the Michigan City Police Department. MCPD Detectives were informed after a report was made by relevant authorities. The scope of the investigation was facilitated by a forensic interview, as well as a background check of Mr. Hurt, who was identified as a non-compliant registered sex offender.

Prosecuting Attorney Sean Fagan said: “Crimes Against Children are sensitive and traumatic events. These cases require great care and sensitivity to both victims and families, as to ensure not creating greater trauma, as well as ensuring a successful prosecution.”