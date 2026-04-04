LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will have lane closures on State Road 912/Cline Ave at the I-94 interchange beginning on or after Monday, April 6.

State Road 912 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 179th St and 177th St through early July. During phase one, the inside lanes will be closed in each direction, with traffic utilizing the outside right lanes. Traffic will switch to the inside lanes during phase two.

These lane closures are for bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance work on State Road 912 over the Little Calumet River. This contract also includes bridge deck overlays on the following bridges:

S.R. 912 northbound to I-94 westbound ramp over the Little Calumet River, S.R. 912 and I-94

S.R. 912 northbound to I-94 eastbound ramp over the Little Calumet River

I-94 eastbound and westbound to S.R. 912 southbound ramp over the Little Calumet River

179th St over the Little Calumet River

This bridge work will result in ramp closures in these locations, which will be announced as they are scheduled.

179th St will close over the Little Calumet River on or after Monday, April 6 through mid-May for work in this location. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.