Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.