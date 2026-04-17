The Town of Chesterton’s Spring Cleanup Week will begin on Monday, April 20.

The Town of Chesterton is emphasizing that leaves and brush must be left at curbside in separate piles.

Crews will be collecting both leaves and brush.

“A problem we’re already seeing is people putting their brush on top of the leaves,” Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg recently said at a Town Council meeting. “We use two different pieces of equipment to pick up those items. So they need to be separated.”

After Spring Cleanup Week the leaf vacs will be serviced and put into storage until next fall. Brush collection is a year-round operation.

The Town of Chesterton says if you’re pressed for time, it’s best to get your raking done by Sunday, April 19, and leave the brush for later.