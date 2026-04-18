MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health is presenting the latest installment in its free, faith-based diabetes initiative in partnership with local churches and community organizations.

Fan Out Diabetes is a faith-based diabetes initiative that pairs minority LaPorte County congregations with Franciscan’s Community Health Improvement program and community organizations. The partnership brings two-day diabetes education, prevention and detection mini workshops – free of charge – to the church after Sunday services.

The events feature education, screenings, insurance enrollment assistance and more.

The next sessions will take place at 12:30 p.m. Central on Sunday, April 26 and Sunday, May 31 at Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 Franklin St. in Michigan City. Participants are asked to attend both sessions.

The Fan Out Diabetes workshops are sponsored by Franciscan Health, the Michigan City Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, CareSource, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Covering Kids & Families of Indiana and Dunebrook.

Pre-registration is not necessary and participants need not be members of the congregation to attend.

For more information, please contact Franciscan Health Michigan City Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org.