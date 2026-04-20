Press Release, Indiana Department of Education:

(INDIANAPOLIS) – High-quality reading and math instruction will be available to Hoosier students again this summer through the Summer Learning Labs (SLL). SLL is a free, five-week summer learning and enrichment program for students who will be in grades one through nine following summer break.

“Throughout the school year, our educators work tirelessly to help students build the strong reading and math skills they need to continue growing from one grade to the next,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The summer months provide an important opportunity to continue that momentum, giving students the time and support necessary to make meaningful progress and return to school ready to learn in the fall. By partnering with schools and community organizations again this summer to offer the Summer Learning Labs, we are doubling-down on a proven investment and ensuring more students have access to the learning supports they need to thrive.”

About Summer Learning Labs

For the second consecutive year, data show that after just five weeks of intentional, high-quality instruction during the summer, students who attended the Summer Learning Labs in 2025 achieved double-digit percentage point proficiency gains in both reading and math.

Students at all SLL sites will receive rigorous, high-quality reading and math instruction each day from licensed teachers to support continued student learning over the summer break, in addition to fun enrichment activities unique to each site. Nearly 12,000 students across all participating sites will receive support this year at no cost to their families.

The Summer Learning Labs first launched in Indianapolis through funding from the state’s Student Learning Recovery Grant in 2021. This initial partnership between The Mind Trust and United Way of Central Indiana formed with the goal of accelerating student learning following the pandemic. After initial data indicated statistically significant academic growth, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) partnered with The Mind Trust to scale the successful Indy Summer Learning Labs model to additional regions across the state through the Expanding What Works grant.

“Each summer, we see the impact of high-quality learning environments where students can grow, explore, and build a strong academic foundation for the next year. Summer Learning Labs are delivering real academic results, and we’re proud to continue working with the Indiana Department of Education to provide access to this opportunity for students across Indiana,” said Brandon Brown, CEO of The Mind Trust.

2026 Summer Learning Labs anchor partners

BGC SLL will be run by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northern Indiana Corridor (BGCNIC), which plans to serve approximately 5,800 students across the state. Beginning this year, BGC SLL will manage programming for the Northwest Indiana region of SLL, in addition to their previous service regions. Program dates for BGC SLL will vary by location.

Indy SLL will be run by The Mind Trust and plans to serve approximately 5,500 students across Indianapolis. Programming for ISLL will begin Monday, June 15, and end on Friday, July 17.

Southeast SLL will be run by Creating Avenues for Student Transformation (CAST) and plans to serve approximately 200 students in Campbellsburg, Hanover, Salem, and New Pekin. Programming for Southeast SLL will take place from Tuesday, May 26, to Friday, June 26.

Wabash SLL will be run by Wabash County YMCA and will serve approximately 50 students in North Manchester. Programming for Wabash SLL will begin Monday, June 8, and end on Friday, July 17.

To learn more about these free summer learning opportunities, visit thesummerlearninglabs.com.