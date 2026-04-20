HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) faculty member, José Castro-Urioste, professor of Spanish in the PNW College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, has been named a U.S. Fulbright Specialist. This prestigious appointment recognizes academic excellence and fosters international collaboration through short-term exchange programs.

“This program offers a unique opportunity to establish and build lasting relationships between institutions across the globe,” says Castro-Urioste. “It allows me to share my expertise while exploring and learning from host institutions. The key is finding that meaningful alignment.”

A scholar of Latin American literature and an accomplished playwright, Castro-Urisote is currently reviewing potential opportunities that align his academic interests with the goals of host institutions. He is particularly interested in projects encompassing literary studies, dramatic writing and comparative approaches. In addition, he is interested in emerging trends, including the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in creative writing and theater. As a writer and educator, he believes it is important to explore how these tools will shape the future of storytelling.

The U.S. Fulbright Specialist Program is a three-year appointment consisting of project-based exchanges that typically last between two and six weeks. During his time in the program, Castro-Urioste will have the opportunity to complete multiple assignments worldwide.

Castro-Urioste also plans to bring new perspectives, research insights and cultural experiences back to his students at PNW.

“The goal is to share what I learn abroad with my students,” he says. “Even if they cannot travel, they can still experience and understand different global approaches through the perspectives I bring back.”

Castro-Urioste has published ten books across academic and fiction genres, including a novel available in Spanish, English and Italian. He has authored six plays, with his most recent work produced and staged in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The U.S. Fulbright Specialist program is part of the larger Fulbright program and aims to foster mutual understanding between the U.S. and other countries through international educational and cultural exchange. A program of the U.S. Department of State, the Specialist program is a unique opportunity for U.S. academics to engage in project-based exchanges at host institutions throughout the world.