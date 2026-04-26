Here is the latest from Ott Haverstock Funeral Chapel in Michigan City

Charlotte M. Wentland, Indianapolis, IN formerly of Michigan City, IN,

passed unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday

morning, April 16th at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am April 27, 2026 at St.

Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street, Michigan City, IN

with Reverend Walter Rakoczy officiating. Burial will follow in St.

Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, Sunday,

April 26, 2026 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St.,

Michigan City, IN and from 9:30 am – 10:00 am Monday at the church. The

St. Stanislaus Rosary Society will recite the Rosary at 3:30 pm Sunday

in the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald

McDonald House, 1300 E. 21st Ave., Denver, CO 80205 or Share Foundation,

P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.

To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at