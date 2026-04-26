The City of Valparaiso will have an Open House to explore safety recommendations and share your input on how to make Valparaiso’s streets safer for everyone.

The City of Valpo says you can drop in anytime on Wednesday, May 6th from 4:00–7:00 pm at City Hall.

“The Valparaiso Safety Action Plan (SAP) will build on the City’s commitment to Vision Zero principles—aiming to eliminate roadway fatalities and serious injuries by creating a transportation system that prioritizes safety for all users, the City of Valpo said on their website”

The city says your feedback will help shape the final plan. Learn more online at bit.ly/ValpoSAP