Join us at Chesterton’s European Market Saturday May 2nd for OPENING DAY and every Saturday through the end of October in historic downtown Chesterton. From 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, visit us at Broadway and Third Street, next to Thomas Centennial Park. We’re located two miles south of the Indiana Dunes at Lake Michigan, and our Market is easily accessible from Interstate 94 to exit 26A or via the 80/90 Toll Road to exit 31.

Chesterton’s European Market provides a strong tradition of quality shopping, live entertainment and a festive community experience. Artists, chefs, merchants and farmers travel to this Market from across Indiana, Michigan and Illinois to offer visitors an extraordinary collection of products and services. Come visit, and delight in artisan breads and pastries, boutique creamery cheeses, gourmet foods, meats, spices, oils, clothing, accessories, handcrafted jewelry and fresh-from-the-farm produce and flowers.