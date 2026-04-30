La Porte County Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg officially has announced the transfer of Deputy Michael Matzke from the Jail Division to the Merit (Patrol) Division.

Deputy Matzke is a 1999 graduate of La Porte High School. From September 2001 to November 2009, he was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. His military service also includes time with the Indiana Army National Guard from October 2020 to October 2021.

Deputy Matzke began his employment with the Sheriff’s Office on January 4, 2023, where he was initially assigned to the Jail Division. His strong work ethic, attention to detail, and leadership abilities quickly became evident, allowing him to make an immediate impact. In May of 2023, he transitioned to the Courts and Transportation Unit with the Jail Division.

On December 6, 2025, Deputy Matzke transferred to the Merit Division after successfully completing the hiring process to fill a vacancy. He is currently attending the Northern Indiana Law Enforcement Academy as a student of Basic Recruit Academy Session 26-55. Deputy Matzke and his classmates are scheduled to graduate next Friday and are the first class to have completed their training at the academy’s new campus located in rural Porter County.

Sheriff Heeg stated, “I publicly thank Deputy Matzke for his years of military service and dedication to our country.” “We are very excited to attend Deputy Matzke’s graduation next week and look forward to his future contributions.”