Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ Summer Education Offerings Open for Registration May 6, 2026 at 12 p.m. Central

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Registration will open on Wednesday, May 6 at noon (Central), for summer art classes, workshops and camps for kids, teens and adults at Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA).

LCA’s summer 2026 education lineup includes a wide variety of engaging classes for every age and skill level. Adult classes include:

Abstract Painting I & II Bless the Mic: Poetry and Performance Sandcastle Writers Landscapes in Acrylic Paint Figure Drawing & Anatomy The Hidden Life of Art: Secrets and Symbols

LCA’s youth classes offer a vibrant mix of creative opportunities, including Artful Adventures, Character Design and the new Teen Fashion and Textiles.

We’re also excited to introduce three new workshops for all ages and interests: Digital Illustration for Plein Air, Printmaking for Teens and the brand-new Digital Art for Young Artists. Digital Art for Young Artists features live demonstrations that guide students through the creative process using digital tools to explore a range of styles and textures. Participants will work both independently and collaboratively on illustrations throughout the workshop. iPads with Procreate and all materials will be provided.

Summer Art Camps, for ages 7-14, include:

Fashion Week Wizards in Oz Creepy Crawly

“I am proud many of our excellent instructors have created followings, and still, we continue to bring new classes and teaching artists to present new offerings. Our enrollment is strong, and we love the sense of community our classes create at LCA,” said Janet Bloch, LCA’s executive director.

LubeznikCenter.org/Learning Please note: due to high demand, registration for Abstract Painting I & II and Sandcastle Writers must be done by phone or in person. For full class descriptions and to register for any of these exciting classes, workshops and camps, visitor call 219-874-4900.

ubeznikCenter.org/Membership LCA members receive 10% off all classes, workshops and camps, plus many other great benefits. Learn more and sign up at L

LCA’s Teen Arts Council (TAC) continues meeting through the spring. Connecting local creative teens ages 13-18, TAC will meet June 25 and July 23 from 4:30-6 p.m. (Central) and is free to all teens. Register by emailing Nelsy Marcano at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org.

LubeznikCenter.org/Scholarships Because accessibility is at the heart of LCA’s mission, scholarships for children and adults are available for all classes, workshops and camps thanks to the generous support of LCA’s Dolly Fund. Sign up for scholarships at