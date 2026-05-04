MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (May 4, 2026) — Frank & Edward Skwiat Post 451 of the American Legion welcomed National Commander Dan K. Wiley during a special visit that highlighted the Post’s continued growth, community impact and commitment to veterans.

Commander Socrates Gray said the visit represents a significant moment not only for Post 451, but for the broader Michigan City community. “Having National Commander Dan K. Wiley here at Frank & Edward Skwiat Post 451 is a tremendous honor for our Post, our members, and the entire Michigan City community,” said Gray.

The event brought together veterans, community members and supporters to recognize the mission of the American Legion and the role local Posts play in supporting those who have served. Gray emphasized that Post 451 continues to build momentum through expanded programming, increased community engagement and a renewed focus on welcoming veterans and their families.

“Everything we do here is about veterans, their families, and making sure no one gets left behind,” Gray said. Post 451 has recently experienced strong attendance at events and growing participation from both longtime members and new faces. Leadership attributes that success to a focus on inclusivity, service and adapting to meet the needs of today’s veterans.

“We’re seeing new energy, new faces, and a renewed commitment to what the American Legion stands for,” Gray said. “The future of this Post is strong.” The visit from the national commander underscored the connection between local Posts and the American Legion’s national mission, reinforcing the organization’s role in advocacy, service and community leadership.

“Welcoming the National Commander reminds us that we’re part of something bigger than ourselves —a nationwide mission to serve those who served,” Gray said. Gray added that Post 451 remains committed to continuing its growth and strengthening its impact across Michigan City. “This Post isn’t just a building — it’s a place where the community shows up for veterans, and veterans show up for each other,” Gray said.