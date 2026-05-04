Today A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.