News Release, Lubeznik Center for the Arts:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is hosting Data for Dollars: How to Collect Data on Your Region, County, or City for Grants, Proposals, and Planning, a free workshop on May 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Central).

This presentation will explore Northwest Indiana’s creative economy through the lens of Wesley’s Project — a live data platform that maps employment, business and wage trends in creative industries across Indiana. Ty Stratton will demonstrate how local data from the Northwest Indiana region can reveal patterns in creative workforce growth, small business formation and regional competitiveness. The session will also highlight how local organizations can integrate their own data, such as asset maps or outcomes, into Wesley’s Project to support planning and advocacy.

Ty Stratton is a Business Intelligence and Systems Analyst at Van Ausdall and Farrar and the founder of Wesley’s Project, a data platform that maps and explains the creative economy at the county level. Ty helps organizations make sense of their data using visualization, AI, and data engineering. He recently presented Wesley’s Project at PATTERN’s Creative Economy Summit and partners with arts and economic-development groups to put local data to work.

This workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Please email the names and email addresses of all attendees to artinfo@LubeznikCenter.org.

This program is provided with support from South Shore Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing manager, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@LubeznikCenter.org.