PALADIN -Bowling for Inclusion and Education will take place on Saturday May 16th.

Strike up some fun for a great cause! Join Paladin on Saturday, May 16th for Bowling for Inclusion and Education at Inman’s Bowling & Recreation Center in Valparaiso. From noon to four, enjoy three games of bowling, plus pizza, salad, and unlimited soda — all starting at just forty dollars. Every roll helps support access to learning, wellness, and social opportunities for individuals with disabilities and children in early education. Make an impact and have a blast doing it. That’s Saturday, May 16th, noon to four at Inman’s — don’t miss it! Check out their website at www.paladin.care.