The Michigan City Area Schools is excited to announce its Little Wolves Summer Camp, a pre-school transition program designed to help young learners build confidence and readiness for the upcoming 2026-27 school year.

As the new school year approaches, this engaging summer program helps bridge the gap between early childhood experiences and the structure of a pre-K learning environment, while also helping prevent summer learning loss. The goal is to ensure every student feels socially, emotionally, and developmentally ready to begin the school year with confidence.

The Little Wolves Summer Camp offers a balanced experience that includes hands-on summer activities, STEM exploration, and alignment with Indiana Early Learning Standards. Students will receive guided support in key developmental areas, including:

Social Confidence: Building relationships, working in collaborative groups, and practicing sharing and conflict resolution

Foundational Skills: Play-based reinforcement of early literacy, number sense, and fine motor development

Learning Routines: Practicing structured group time, following directions, and navigating daily transitions

“The early years are a critical time for building confidence and independence,” said Miss Hannah, Little Wolves instructor. “Our summer program gives children a safe and supportive environment to grow socially and emotionally while becoming more comfortable with routines and expectations.”

The Little Wolves Summer Camp will run from June 1 through June 26, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day. The program will be held at the Little Wolves Early Learning Center. The cost is $125 per week, and CCDF vouchers are accepted. Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily. Students should bring a refillable water bottle and wear comfortable clothing appropriate for active play and learning.

Michigan City Area Schools is committed to supporting early learners and families through high-quality, engaging opportunities like Little Wolves Summer Camp. Space is limited to maintain small group sizes. Families are encouraged to register early by completing the registration form at https://forms.gle/hJDimxvthbwAhjJy9. To enroll or learn more, please contact the Little Wolves office: 219-873-2035 or email hmartinez@mcas.k12.in.us.

For more information about the Little Wolves Early Learning Center, visit educateMC.net/LittleWolves and follow them on Facebook at Little Wolves Early Learning Center.