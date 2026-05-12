Several local police officers recently graduated from the Northern Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

On Friday several department’s congratulated their officers on their Facebook pages.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office shared the following:

“Congratulations to Deputy Michael Matzke on his graduation from the Northern Indiana Law Enforcement Academy!

For the past 16 weeks, Deputy Matzke and his fellow classmates from Recruit Session 26-55 have trained at the brand-new academy in Valparaiso.

Deputy Matzke excelled throughout the session, and his leadership qualities stood out among his peers, earning him several distinguished honors:

⭐️ Squad Leader – D Squad

⭐️ Nick Schultz Physical Fitness Award

⭐️ Gary Martin Mental Attitude Award

Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg stated, “Please join me in congratulating Deputy Matzke on his graduation. I am extremely proud of him and all of his accomplishments while attending the academy. He represented the Sheriff’s Office exceptionally well, and we are excited about his future contributions.”

📸 L – R : Administrative Sergeant Brett Swanson, Deputy Matzke, and Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen”

The Valparaiso Police Department congratulated several officers:

“Congratulations to the graduates of the Northern Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Class 26-55, on successfully completing basic training today. This remarkable achievement marks the beginning of a career defined by dedication, service, and commitment to protecting others.

We are especially proud of VPD Patrol Officer Preston Morris, who was among this outstanding group of recruits and will return to our Patrol Division next week. Preston, your hard work, perseverance, and professionalism throughout the academy are a reflection of the values we strive to uphold every day.

Graduating from the academy is an accomplishment that will stay with you for a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming you back to your crew and are proud to have you continuing to serve and protect our incredible community.”

Burns Harbor Police Department congratulated one of their officers: