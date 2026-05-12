Hey Christian business owner — who do you go to when you don’t have the answers? What if one day a month could bring clarity to your leadership, alignment to your business, and peace back into your life? Join Tom Frain, a C12 chair here in Northwest Indiana at Sand Creek Country Club on Wednesday May 20th for a FREE informational luncheon between 11:30a-1pm. to find out more. Email Tom at tom.frain@c12forums.com or call 219-406-6918.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/c12-executive-briefing-luncheon-tickets-1988353483795?aff=oddtdtcreator