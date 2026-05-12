Michigan City Area Schools is now accepting applications for a program designed to boost community engagement and give the public a deeper understanding of its operations.

The MCAS Ambassador Program is a seven-session series of interactive workshops that give community members a behind-the-scenes look at district services, finances, operations, curriculum, instruction, and more. Ambassadors meet once a month on a Thursday morning to hear from administrators, staff, and students and take part in hands-on activities at locations across the school district.

In April, the first group of 26 Ambassadors completed the program, which was piloted during the 2025-26 school year.

“This initiative aligns with the Clear and Consistent Communications pillar of our Strategic Plan,” said Dr. Wendel McCollum, MCAS Superintendent. “The goal is for community members to engage with our district, ask questions, and share what they are learning with others.”

Ambassadors must commit to attending at least six of the seven sessions:

September 10, 2026 – “MCAS 101” (District Operations & Finance)

October 8, 2026 – “Moving & Making” (Transportation & Technology)

November 12 2026 – “We Are MC” (Curriculum & Special Education)

January 21, 2027 – “Growing a Workforce” (Career and Technical Education & Early Learning)

February 11, 2027 – “Fuel for the Future” (Food Service & College and Career Programs)

March 11, 2027 – “Safe and Sound” (Safety & Facilities)

May 6, 2027 – “Shadow and Celebrate” (Admin Job Shadow, Athletics, & Luncheon)

In order to provide a personalized, hands-on experience, the program is limited to 25 participants. Preference will be given to those living within the MCAS attendance boundaries. Having a student who attends MCAS is not a requirement.

Community members interested in joining the program must submit an application by August 1.

Visit http://educateMC.net/ambassador to learn more and apply.